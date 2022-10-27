fbpx
Kuami Eugene set to drop first ‘Single’ under new Empire label while currently on tour in Australia

The new single is dubbed; Single!

Shortly after announcing his deal with Empire, multiple award-winning act & record producer, Kuami Eugene is set to drop the first single off his new deal while currently on tour in Australia.

Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented singer and entertainer has been the center of attraction, producing back-to-back hits and also delivering classic verses on songs he features on.

The Lynx Entertainment signee took to his official social media page to announce that he’s set to bless music lovers with another masterpiece.

Announcing his upcoming music on the page, he posted;

“New Music on the way.” “ #Single.”

This comes after several days after widespread speculations of exiting Lynx Entertainment.

Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene is a Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeat singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment, and is known for several songs, including “Angela”, “Wish Me Well”, “Ohemaa” and many others.

