KiDi & Black Sherif make giant strides on Billboard Triller & World Albums charts!

Known to have been the two most deserving acts to be crowned 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi and Black Sherif have made great strides on Billboard.

KiDi has had two of his songs occupy spots on the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart.

In the week of October 25, ‘Blessed’ which featured Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado peaked at number two in its third week on the chart. The song previously occupied the seventh spot and moved up by five spots.

On the other hand, his 2021 hit single, Touch It, which became a global anthem made a re-entry into the prestigious chart at number six.

With its highest peak at number 2, the song off his Golden Boy album had previously spent 15 weeks on the chart.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kidi highlighted his achievements and also expressed his appreciation to Billboard.

The Top Triller Global chart highlights the biggest songs on Triller by combining the views, engagement and raw total of videos uploaded featuring a particular song.

The ranking is done based on a formula which blends the number of views and engagement videos containing a particular song accrue and also the actual total of videos uploaded featuring each song this formula highlights.

The VGMAs Artiste of the Year, recently released his second extended play (EP) this year, titled ‘4Play’ which is currently performing great on streaming platforms.

Congratulations to Black Sherif for making it to the Billboard world albums 🖤🌍😍. Killa Boy on the move. pic.twitter.com/BKzy1aYJOa — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 18, 2022

Also, Ghana’s man of the moment, Black Sherif has had his latest album, The Villain I Never Was’ climb to the number 12 spot on Billboard World Albums chart.

The album has been widely accepted since its release with songs such as Oh Paradise, Oil In My Head, Konongo Zongo, Soja and Wasteman being current favourite sof many.

Visuals for ’45’ off the album has since its release garnered a whopping 3.2 million views on YouTube and is currently trending number 1 on YouTube music.

