Shush! OV pours out her heart on new single

An oral release from the depths of her heart poured into a song with an important social message, OV’s Shush will in due time be seen as the song that reignited her career.

Shush is the flame that refused to go down when the artist had a moment where she was down with personal conflicts that she has outlined in a tell-it-all documentary.

Back from the self-inflicted doldrums that nearly swayed her away. Back from the clutches of being one of those talents who couldn’t make it.

Back from being constantly seen in the shadows of her past failed music beginnings, and now an unleashed-well cooked artist and a mature individual.

Shush by OV is not just a song for you, it’s a statement for all.

Barbara Naa Nyarko known as OV started off as a dancer during her early years and later picked up singing to complement her full artistic skills.

Download Shush on all platforms – https://onerpm.link/ov-shush

OV recorded her first single, Nea Woyeyi, with Reynolds the Gentleman, after he discovered her on Instagram.

Adjudged as the best music talent in Ghana in 2018 during that year’s MTN Hitmaker, OV has gained varied nominations in numerous award schemes including the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to fully concretise the kind of generational talent that she is.

