Fameye walks runway at Glitz Africa Fashion Weekend 2022

Fresh from travelling the world for his European and American ‘Songs of Peter’ Album tour in selected cities in these continents, last weekend, during Glitz Africa Fashion Week, cameras spotted Ghanaian singer and songwriter Fameye, who swapped the front stage for the runway to walk for Jants collection, a renowned fashion establishment since 1940.

Chosen to model by arguably one of the most influential fashion brands on the continent, Fameye swapped out his usual sleeveless t-shirt and trademark cargo pants apparel to appear dripped down in an inspired African jumpsuit during the Glitz Africa Fashion Weekend in the capital, Accra.

With Fameye walking the runway for Jants is yet another major moment that solidifies luxury’s ever-expanding relationship with music.

Joel Ugo Enyinnaya is the CEO of Jants collection in his brief remark about the origins of Jants indicated “Among all siblings I have been the very one to help my mother, Mercy Enyinnaya to work and to create each time I returned back from school.

From helping her, I developed much passion in creativity as my mother began to withdraw from being so active in the job. I took over the business – the original traditional operation with a focus to rebrand it in line with today’s trends’’.

Jant’s collection is a bespoke African brand creating contemporary designs infused with African spirit.

