fbpx
Top Stories

Sally Mann & Power FM prove adamant to defamation suite threat by management of Celestine Donkor after 24hr ultimatum expires

Sally Mann and hosts of the Power Fm show are unperturbed!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Sally Mann & Power FM prove adamant to defamation suite threat by management of Celestine Donkor after 24hr ultimatum expires
Photo Credit: /Google Images

After serving Power FM with a 24hr ultimatum to disassociate itself from defamatory comments passed by Sally Man on their station against their artiste, Celestine Donkor, Dynamics Unlimited have been ignored.

Dynamics Unlimited, management of Celestine Donkor headed by Kofi Donkor, who doubles as her husband has announced plans to legally take on entertainment pundit, Sally Mann for defaming his artiste.

The outspoken pundit who made an appearance on Power FM called Celestine a hypocrite and claimed that she doesn’t have good intentions for her colleague, Empress Gifty.

Sally called out the gospel singer for failing to attend the funeral of Empress Gifty’s grandmother and sister at Takoradi on October 15 but was quick to share photos from the burial ceremony on her social media platforms.

“Celestine Donkor is a hypocrite. Let me explain her hypocritic act and if it isn’t hypocrisy, I will withdraw it. Did you realize that Celestine Donkor posted photos of Empress Gifty’s grandmother and sister’s funeral on her Facebook page? So why did she post?

It is a personal question I am asking her. Her attitude towards Empress is bad; she was invited to the funeral,” said Sally.

In an official letter addressed to Power FM, the manager of Celestine gave the station a 24-hour ultimatum to disassociate themselves from Sally Mann’s statement which he deemed defamatory.

“We are by this letter requesting that your institution dissociate itself from the said comment within twenty-four hours of receipt of this letter, your failure to do this leaves us with no option than to instruct our lawyers to seek redress at a court of competent jurisdiction,” parts of the letter dated October 24 read.

Read the full statement below:

REQUEST TO DISSOCIATE YOURSELF FROM THE DEFAMATION COMMENT BY SALLY MANN

I write on behalf [of] Dynamics Unlimited Inc (managers of Celestine Donkor) with regards to a viral video on social media in which a certain Sally Mann (also known as Sally Frimpong) made defamatory comments about our artiste on your platform(s).

We are by this letter requesting that your institution dissociate itself from the said comment within twenty-four hours of receipt of this letter, your failure to do this leaves us with no option than to instruct our lawyers to seek redress at a court of competent jurisdiction. Thank You.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The differences between a management & distribution label - The case of Kuami Eugene!

The differences between a management & distribution label – The case of Kuami Eugene!

4 days ago
There's a song in the UK by Kwamz, it's "Yeah Yeah", I got it on repeat! - ED Sheeran on his current favourite jam

There’s a song in the UK by Kwamz, it’s “Yeah Yeah”, I got it on repeat! – ED Sheeran on his current favourite jam

5 days ago
KiDi sets a rollercoaster of reactions after listing his top 5 Ghanaian albums of all time!

KiDi sets a rollercoaster of reactions after listing his top 6 Ghanaian albums of all time!

5 days ago
Circus: Adomaa releases second single from upcoming EP

Circus: Adomaa releases second single from upcoming EP

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker