Diamond From The Pressure; a debut album by McRay! Out on 27/10/2022

McRay’s breath of heated bars and honesty, stepping foot in the now hip hop/rap mainstream with a 10-track album titled Diamonds From The Pressure to be released on 27th October, 2022.

McRay is very particular about releasing honest and relatable music for all ages and always delivers whenever he comes through.

McRay is a recording and performing Ghanaian Rapper, a musician recognized as an active member of Rebo Tribe, with rap as his stronghold, hip-hop as his major genre and a handful of sleek verses on some favourite afrobeat and alternative songs. McRay holds a unique sound that defines him only.

He released his first studio project “Just Ray Ep” which organically appeared in the trending lists of Ghana Twitter on 2019, September 6th (released date).

For almost two years it has been in the pipeline, with loads of pressure on himself and the team’s necks, and when we say pressure we mean from selecting an idea or an experience to express, to get the right and interested artists/producer/director/ to contribute and work with, and to find that “right time” to release it.

The project was Executive Produced by Rebo Tribe’s very own audio engineer Mantse Chills, Creative Direction by Saint Richboss, Photography by Bryne Shot It, and Art Design by Fred Godswill.

“Pressure makes Diamonds” as the saying goes and there have certainly been loads of uncertainties bringing the pieces together for this project.

At the same time, it has been a process of growth and a lot of confidence building and interest findings, a whole bunch of exploration done.

