Thousands jam with Kuami Eugene at 2022 Nesian Festival in New Zealand

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Thousands jam with Kuami Eugene at 2022 Nesian Festival in New Zealand
Photo Credit: Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene brought the city of Auckland to a standstill when he headlined the annual Nesian Festival.

The ‘Son of Africa’ greatly represented Ghana and Africa in New Zealand with his impressive performance on October 22.

Over 3,000 fans thronged the Sir Woolf Fisher Arena Due Drop Events Centre to see the ‘Rockstar’ perform for the first time in Australasia.

Kuami Eugene together with DJ Vyrusky thrilled patrons to hit tunes like ‘Boom Bang Bang’, ‘Angela’, ‘Killing Me Softly’, ‘Dollar On You’, ‘Take Away’ and other bangers.

The reception from the crowd during the singer’s performance was so exhilarating that Kuami Eugene was moved to perform an unreleased song.

Other performers on the Nesian Festival stage were Tomorrow People, Fejoint Productions, Victor J Sefo, Swiss & Tree, Wayno etc.

The city of Christchurch is the next stop for Kuami Eugene’s Australasia tour.

