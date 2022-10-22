fbpx
Top Stories

Herman Suede drops first single of the year; “Kumbaya”

You know he's got sauce! Stream here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 57 mins ago
Herman Suede drops first single of the year; “Kumbaya”
Photo Credit: /Google Images

New School frontliner, Herman Suede’s new release, “Kumbaya” symbolizes the end of the long wait for his debut record of the year.

This will be Herman Suede’s first release following the success of last year’s love-themed “Bittersweet” EP which earned him a 3 Music Awards nomination for “EP of the Year”, and spawned well-received singles “One By One”, “Meant For You” and “Naa Kwarley”.

Produced by burgeoning Nigerian producer Frosh Tunes, and mixed and mastered by Mike Mills; “Kumbaya” finds the young singer drawing from a range of influences and experiences in his life, as he reminds us that he is firmly grounded in faith, and in the strength and mercy of God through which he derives his purpose.

Speaking to Unorthodox Reviews, Herman Suede described his latest release as “a spiritual manifestation of good things to come for him and any listener who believes”.

Flexing his impeccable lyricism and flows on the anthemic piece, Herman prays for God’s protection as he navigates through the daunting stages of life and his music career.

Crooning “Devil is a liar!”, he banishes bad energies existent in the world we inhabit and around him, vowing to remain silent amidst the temptation he may come across.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 57 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

What Kuami Eugene said in 2020 about leaving Lynx on GhanaMusic.com's 1 on 1!

What Kuami Eugene said in 2020 about leaving Lynx on GhanaMusic.com’s 1 on 1!

5 days ago
Black Sherif has a hand in my daughter's death; I won't forgive him until he comes to see me - Father of Clementina of 'Oh Paradise' fame

Black Sherif has a hand in my daughter’s death; I won’t forgive him until he comes to see me – Father of Clementina of ‘Oh Paradise’ fame

5 days ago
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 41: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago
Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker