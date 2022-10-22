fbpx
Get to listen to 4 songs off Amerado’s upcoming GINA album exclusively on Audiomack now!!!

Having his maiden career album GINA as one of the most anticipated body of work this year, Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Amerado has partnered with Africa’s biggest streaming platform, Audiomack, to outdoor four new songs off the album.

The service which is called Premiere Access allow fans who are termed as supporters donate to the artist or their projects. These supporters earn the right to exclusive contents from the artists

He made the announcement on his social media pages: 

According to the tracklists released by the rapper, the songs ‘Back 2 Sender’ and ‘Grace ft Lasmid’ which are already out has surpassed a total of over 4 Million streams on the platform.

The four new songs available for the premiere access are ‘Nyame Dada ft Fameye’‘No Stress ft S1mba’‘Pay Me’ and ‘Black Change ft Gidochi’.

Fans can access the songs through this link: 

https://audiomack.com/amerado/album/gina-sampler-ep

The service runs from Thursday 20th October 2022 till the full album officially drops on 25th October 2022.

