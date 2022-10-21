The differences between a management & distribution label – The case of Kuami Eugene!

The hullabaloo of Kuami Eugene’s new deal with Empire Africa seems to have unearthed gross ignorance on the functionalities of labels.

The, young Ghanaian musician, hasn’t left his record label, Lynx Entertainment but rather co-signed with Empire to further aid the distribution process of his music to reach a wider demography across the globe.

The award-winning musician made this known after he announced the new record label that he is joining.

This confirmation comes several weeks after widespread speculations that he was about to ditch Lynx Entertainment.

The post that he made reads; “My New Family @EMPIRE @EMPIREAfrica“

However, this doesn’t mean he is totally ditching Lynx for Empire. The difference is that Lynx Entertainment will continue to be his Management label while Empire comes in as his Distribution label.

Kidi is with Lynx as Management and Empire as Record Label

Black Sherif is with RBA as Management and Empire as Record Label

Asake is with YBNL as Management and Empire as Record Label

Kizz Daniel is with FLYBOY INC as and Empire as Record Label

Gyakie is with Flip The Music as Management and Sony Music West Africa as Record Label.

As stated music publicist Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, “

We need to encourage label partnerships among Ghanaian Record labels and foreign labels. Lynx Entertainment saw this early and had their distribution through Universal and now they run it through Empire.

YBNL is associated with Empire, Choc City is Warner Music. It is not just about one artist, but if you have a pipeline for artists, a label can associate with a bigger label.

Also, Empire is not the only company signing now.

DopeNation has a distribution deal with Onerpm, sadly, Onerpm hasn’t activated enough to gain the same recognition locally. Larruso, Kirani Ayat, Kweku Flick and a whole bunch of acts in Ghana use Onerpm but their (Onerpm) impact is yet to be felt”.

Currently, Kuami Eugene is with Lynx as Management and Empire as Distribution Label. His earlier post that hinted of an exit was probably targeted at his previous distributors, Universal Music Group and not lynx.

That’s it! This really seems to be the forward in pushing the agenda of Ghana Music dominating global charts!

