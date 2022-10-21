Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye to unveil the mystery of thanksgiving at Diary Of A Worshipper this Sunday!

Renowned Gospel music minister, author & resident Pastor of Dominion Chapel International, Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye is set to host the 2022 edition of his annual flagship event; Diary of a Worshipper.

It comes off this Sunday, 23rd October 2022 inside the main auditorium of Fountain of Glory Assemblies of God at Spintex, Flower Pot Junction.

Doors will be opened at 3:30pm and program will commence at exactly 4pm.

Other guest ministers on bill include Akesse Brempong, Emmitt Jim Konadu, Ps Edwin Dadson, Bethel Revival Choir and Prophet Edem.

It’s one you just can’t miss for anything as you are assured of musically and spiritually edifying impartations and excellence as is the hallmark of Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye.

It’s occurring under the theme, Thank You – unveiling the mystery of thanksgiving (Ps 100: 4). Need we say more, his track record over the years speaks for itself!

It’s a free event! Come expectant, leave edified & satisfied!

