Craze Mad (Abodam)! Wakayna goes bananas on latest groovy banger

Following the success and widely acceptance of the Afro beat Star’s unstoppable single ‘Anadwo’, Wakayna has officially released his 11th single ‘Craze Mad’ (Abodam) today 20th OCTOBER, 2022.

Before this release the singer and producer made an exclusive releasee of the song to all DJ’s which saw some DJ’s responding with great compliments.

WAKAYNA’S 11th-track record comes with a dance challenge dubbed #crazemadchallenge Which is generating some excitement already.

“CRAZE MAD” is available for download and streams on Audio Mack, Spotify, YouTube,iTunes and all music stores. This single ‘Craze mad’ (Abodam) is expected to dominate Audio Mack, Boom Play and Tik-Tok trends.

Fans are encourage to download the new single ‘Craze mad’ (Abodam) and enjoy while contributing to the success of their artist.

“I Am in competition with myself each day and not any artist locally or internationally, I am good in my own way and wants to build on it to make my fans happy, all that I have been doing is about my fans and my God given talent and not to challenge any musician.

Flipping the music-world he describes himself as one of the most exciting and consistently great Ghanaian talents who never misses a beat, therefore is great in his own trend and style of music making.

