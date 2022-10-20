There’s a song in the UK by Kwamz, it’s “Yeah Yeah”, I got it on repeat! – ED Sheeran on his current favourite jam

In a recent interview on the popular American syndicated radio show based in New York City, The Breakfast Club, Ed Sheeran has named Yeah Yeah by Ghana’s Kwamz as his favourite jam currently.

After being asked by the presenter his current jam, the multiple award-winning global music icon eulogized Kwamz’ Yeah Yeah single as his preferred tune that he has put on repeat.

He stated, “There’s a song in the UK by Sona & Kwamz, is it Kwamz? It’s “Yeah Yeah”, I got it on repeat”!

The banging tune features Sona and will get your body moving to the drill instrumentations when you listen and frankly, we ain’t too surprised cos Ghana Music has that effect around the globe – the best there is!

The Breakfast Club is hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God.

The Breakfast Club’s flagship station is WWPR-FM Power 105.1 and it currently airs in over 90 radio markets around the U.S., including Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami.

