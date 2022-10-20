fbpx
Top Stories

There’s a song in the UK by Kwamz, it’s “Yeah Yeah”, I got it on repeat! – ED Sheeran on his current favourite jam

Only Ghana Music gets replayed. Watch visuals for 'Yeah Yeah' here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
There's a song in the UK by Kwamz, it's "Yeah Yeah", I got it on repeat! - ED Sheeran on his current favourite jam
Photo Credit: /Google Images

In a recent interview on the popular American syndicated radio show based in New York City, The Breakfast Club, Ed Sheeran has named Yeah Yeah by Ghana’s Kwamz as his favourite jam currently.

After being asked by the presenter his current jam, the multiple award-winning global music icon eulogized Kwamz’ Yeah Yeah single as his preferred tune that he has put on repeat.

He stated, “There’s a song in the UK by Sona & Kwamz, is it Kwamz? It’s “Yeah Yeah”, I got it on repeat”!

@ghanamusic

#edsheeran #kwamz #Ghanamusic

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

The banging tune features Sona and will get your body moving to the drill instrumentations when you listen and frankly, we ain’t too surprised cos Ghana Music has that effect around the globe – the best there is!

The Breakfast Club is hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God.

The Breakfast Club’s flagship station is WWPR-FM Power 105.1 and it currently airs in over 90 radio markets around the U.S., including Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 53 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

5 days ago
CASANOVA! Ayisi & Lady Jay insert new banger

CASANOVA! Ayisi & Lady Jay insert new banger

5 days ago
Kobby Rockz out with street anthem for all 'Aviator' fans

Kobby Rockz out with street anthem for all ‘Aviator’ fans

6 days ago
Nicki Minaj ends up hinting on a project with a Ghanaian act while on IG Live to complain about her Grammy snub!

Nicki Minaj ends up hinting on a project with a Ghanaian act while on IG Live to complain about her Grammy snub!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker