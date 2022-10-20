KiDi sets a rollercoaster of reactions after listing his top 6 Ghanaian albums of all time!

Following the release of his 4PlAY EP, KiDi has set a rollercoaster in motion after listing his top 6 Ghanaian albums via his socials.

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has named 5 Ghanaian musicians who, according to him, hold the record of producing the best albums with songs that he considers timeless.

My top 5 Ghanaian Albums/projects of all time



Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege

Akwaboah – Matters of the heart

Sarkodie – Mary

Stonebwoy – EOM

EL – Bar 1



What are yours ? — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) October 18, 2022

The likes of Highlife musicians Ofori Amponsah and Akwaboah, rappers Sarkodie and EL and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made it to his cut.

I really can't believe I forgot

Kojo Antwi – Densu 🙈



So top 6 https://t.co/PJIOUp8VFS — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) October 18, 2022

KiDi’s October 18 tweet that has generated tons of reactions read: “My top 5 Ghanaian Albums/projects of all time Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart Sarkodie – Mary Stonebwoy – EOM EL – Bar 1 What are yours?”

He further made a latter entry of Kojo Antwi’s Densu as his 6th most loved album.

Otoolege be jam for eternity! https://t.co/xeOEEkgYML — Herman Suede (@hermansuede) October 18, 2022

In barely 24 hours, the singer’s tweet has been reshared more than 986 times with music lovers sharing their top five records by their greatest musicians.

bet EOM by @stonebwoy is a creative genius piece.🫣 https://t.co/PCdkU6zSoS — Burniton Music Group® (@BurnitonMSG) October 18, 2022

According to fans of the Lynx Entertainment signee, his 2020 Blue EP is one of the best projects in the history of modern-day tunes. It made it to the top 5 list of greatest albums.

I wish it was more than 5 I can’t lie, too tough! Mine:



Daddy Lumba – Poison

Sarkodie – Black Love

Kontihene – Nyankonton

Hammer of The Last Two – Sounds of our Time

Kidi – Sugar https://t.co/sGt8YOHqOf — Naomi 🥇✨ (@_officiallNaomi) October 19, 2022

Sarkodie – Mary

Kwesi Arthur – live from Nkrumah

Kidi – Sugar

Black Sherif – the villain I never was

Stonebwoy – Epistles of Mama https://t.co/Xzcv85B7gv — Big Paak (@djpaak) October 19, 2022

Stonebwoy – EOM

Sark – Mary

Edem – The Volta Regime

E.L – B.A.R 2

KiDi – Blue EP https://t.co/JQf8HftN6s — σωℓ 🦉💫🇬🇭 (@n_Uggs) October 18, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.