KiDi sets a rollercoaster of reactions after listing his top 6 Ghanaian albums of all time!
What would be your top 5 Ghanaian albums of all time!
Following the release of his 4PlAY EP, KiDi has set a rollercoaster in motion after listing his top 6 Ghanaian albums via his socials.
The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has named 5 Ghanaian musicians who, according to him, hold the record of producing the best albums with songs that he considers timeless.
The likes of Highlife musicians Ofori Amponsah and Akwaboah, rappers Sarkodie and EL and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made it to his cut.
KiDi’s October 18 tweet that has generated tons of reactions read: “My top 5 Ghanaian Albums/projects of all time Ofori Amponsah – Otoolege Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart Sarkodie – Mary Stonebwoy – EOM EL – Bar 1 What are yours?”
He further made a latter entry of Kojo Antwi’s Densu as his 6th most loved album.
In barely 24 hours, the singer’s tweet has been reshared more than 986 times with music lovers sharing their top five records by their greatest musicians.
According to fans of the Lynx Entertainment signee, his 2020 Blue EP is one of the best projects in the history of modern-day tunes. It made it to the top 5 list of greatest albums.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.