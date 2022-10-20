fbpx
Top Stories

FBS & Mr Drew’s ‘JO’ dance challenge thrills predominantly white patrons at Food Inspiration event in Netherlands

FBS & Mr Drew's 'JO' dance challenge thrills predominantly white patrons at Food Inspiration event in Netherlands
Photo Credit: /Google Images

The danceable hit single by ace music group, FBS which features Mr Drew titled, Jo, the Ga word for dance actually lived up to its name in a Netherlands event.

Released as the comeback banger of the ace music group a few months ago, the song quickly became a viral sound on TikTok as content creators hopped on the dance challenge.

This same challenge was executed by thousands at an event in Netherlands known as Food Inspiration – The inspiration platform for professionals in food & hospitality.

The predominantly white audience could be seen mimicking the JO dance challenge as a Ghanaian lady danced along on the screens.

You could easily sight and percieve the burst of euphoria, liveliness, joy, excitement and adrenaline that pumped up their veins at the sound of life-giving and soul-stirring Ghanaian music.

It’s an entire agenda that will soon sweep across the length and breadth of the continents of the world straight outta GH!

