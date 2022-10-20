fbpx
Top Stories

Abiana turns lemons into lemonades by capitalizing her viral trolls to promote her ‘Shika’ audiovisual!

Smart move! Stream SHIKA here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Abiana turns lemons into lemonades by capitalizing her viral trolls to promote her 'Shika' audiovisual!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

In a very clear case of making lemonades out of lemons that life gives you or building steps with the stones hurled at you, Abiana has drawn attention to her latest Shika music video.

Following the public backlash from her viral snippet of cutting short the audition of a TV3 Mentor contetsant, the female vocalist has posted a snippet from her latest single, Shika.

In the said video, she was captured enjoying a jolly ride with her hands and head out of a vehicle. It was first shared on October 19, 2022, with no caption except a fist bump emoji on her Twitter handle.

Abiana has in the last 24-hours become the center of attraction in showbiz circles with netizens dragging her name on various social media platforms.

On October 18, 2022, TV3 released a video on their official Instagram handle where Abiana was caught going hard on a budding vocalist who had come to audition for the TV3 Mentor Music Contest.

Although many people are expecting her to touch on her famous video that has since gone viral, the artiste has been mum about it.

The ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ artiste in the video could be heard shouting, “You are out, out, out, out” and with shock written all over the young man’s face, he dropped his mic and left the stage.

@ghanamusic

#abiana #tv3mentor #Ghanamusic

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

This, however, got her to top trends on various social media platforms with netizens blasting her for acting rude and harsh towards the contestant.

Abiana, a co-judge, cut short the contestant’s performance when he was a few seconds into his presentation.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

Nannie Klaud poised to empower the youth at Shekhinah Conference 2022 on October 29!

5 days ago
CASANOVA! Ayisi & Lady Jay insert new banger

CASANOVA! Ayisi & Lady Jay insert new banger

5 days ago
Kobby Rockz out with street anthem for all 'Aviator' fans

Kobby Rockz out with street anthem for all ‘Aviator’ fans

6 days ago
Nicki Minaj ends up hinting on a project with a Ghanaian act while on IG Live to complain about her Grammy snub!

Nicki Minaj ends up hinting on a project with a Ghanaian act while on IG Live to complain about her Grammy snub!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker