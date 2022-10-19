Yung Hanz new video for ‘Burning’ is literally in flames

Putting the seal on an impressive run where he dropped his ‘’Brand New Me’’ EP, hitmaker, Yung Hanz has now debuted flaming hot visuals for ‘Burning’.

The video which perfectly syncs with the theme of the single opens with two sexy ladies in a mask then slowly introduces Yung Hanz shirtless donning a bandana and rapping the first few lines of the song. The frames that follow are aesthetic perfection as well.

“I’ve always liked telling holistic stories not only through the music but I’ve always believed the visuals and the music should tell a coherent story and I’m glad we were able to achieve that with the ‘Burning’ visuals”, Yung Hanz commenting on the video.

