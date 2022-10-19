Circus: Adomaa releases second single from upcoming EP

Following the release of the enchanting ‘In The Clouds’, Adomaa returns with the project’s second single, which she simply calls Circus.

On Circus (off her upcoming Becoming Adomaa EP), Adomaa is no longer in the dreamy, trancelike state she was at the beginning of her career, as told in the previously released single.

Reality has set in and she is experiencing the comedown after sudden popularity.

There is chaos; her career is not going as she had hoped, people’s expectations are weighing heavily on her and she is exhausted.

Circus represents that time in Adomaa’s career when the internal turmoil had reached the maximum she could endure.

Pre-save the ‘Becoming Adomaa’ EP here: https://lnk.to/becomingadomaa

Over a beautiful yet sometimes menacing composition, complete with a chorus of voices from a circus troupe, Adomaa is spiraling, yet fighting to keep up appearances as eyes are still on her.

“The melody is so out of tune, but still I try to pull in the crowd”, she sings on the second verse.

Adomaa’s long-awaited EP ‘Becoming Adomaa’, will be released on the 16th of November, 2022.

It takes us through her tumultuous journey as an artist, starting from the Baafira/Adonai mashup going viral, and covers the peaks, the comedown, the crash, her revival, and eventual comeback to music.

This is her most vulnerable project yet, and promises to be an experience to savour!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.