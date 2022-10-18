Tracy SarkCess bares it all about her relationship with Sarkodie in latest interview!

Known to be very reserved and void of any controversy, Tracy SarkCess is a voice to listen to whenever she offers an interview as was the case recently.

Tracy mentioned how her husband is blessed with great vision when she was interviewed by the popular Ghanaian show host, Berla Mundi.

Describing her husband, Tracy indicated that her husband is someone who is blessed with vision adding that Sarkodie is also someone who creates a vision out of nothing.

In other news, Sarkodie has landed a mega concert at the Wembley Arena.

The highly rated Ghanaian musician and SarkCess Music head will be performing at the ‘Celebrating Africa’ concert which is scheduled to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley on Friday, 21st October, 2022

Sarkodie will be sharing the stage with international music acts including; Vegedream from Ivory Coast, Winnie Nwagi from Uganda, Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and dancer, Diamond Platnumz, and Lojay from Nigeria.

‘Celebrating Africa’ concert which is sponsored by Boss Entertainment is aimed at serving Africans living in the diaspora, specifically in the UK, an opportunity to experience, enjoy and appreciate African music.

