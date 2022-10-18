Shatta Wale’s customized Range Rover steals the spotlight at birthday party; fails to drop GoG!

Fans were denied the chance to please their auditory senses with the Gift of God album on Monday but at least were given a treat for their visual senses as Shatta Wale had a customized Range Rover as a birthday gift.

Shatta Wale was on Monday surprised with a massive birthday present, a pimped Range Rover modified to suit his taste at his newly opened glass house located in the heart of Ghana’s capital.

Fans of the Ghanaian Dancehall musician on October 17 went all out to celebrate their superstar on the occasion of his birthday.

It was a double celebration as Shatta had announced that he was going to release his much anticipated ‘Gift Of God’ album. Although that never happened, he blessed music lovers with a single ‘Cash Out’ off his album.

The party of the famous musician was graced by close friends including rapper Medikal and other big names in the industry who were captured in videos spraying cash on the celebrant.

Also present at Shatta’s glass house were invited members of the Shatta Movement, his die-hard fans.

The highlight of the night was the red Range Rover that was presented to the ‘On God’ singer as a surprise gift.

