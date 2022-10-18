Mother of Black Sherif comes to the defence of her son; replies Clementina’s father

Following the emotional outburst and accusation thrown at Black Sherif by his late girlfriends’ father, Black Sherif’s mother has come to the defence of his son.

What began with Black Sherif paying tribute to his Senior High School (SHS) girlfriend Clementina, who passed away, has quickly turned into a family dispute.

Oh Paradise is a single that Sherif released. The singer revealed that the song is a tribute to his late SHS girlfriend, Clementina, after the song’s debut.

The deceased girlfriend’s father felt obligated to react on the hot topic once the news went viral.

The father claims he was not present at the funeral and neither was he aware that Blacko and his daughter were involved.

The sudden tribute to his daughter and the inclusion of her name in the news, he continued, indicate that Black Sherif has a hand in his daughter’s passing.

In contrast, Blacko’s mother responded by claiming that their connection was only a SHS flirtation and nothing more.

She begged Clementina’s family to refrain from attempting to tarnish her son’s image with baseless accusations. Blacko is yet to react to the issue.

