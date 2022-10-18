fbpx
Andy Dosty, Akwaboah, Sadiq, Bullgod, others 'pond' Kwabena Kwabena with Champagne on birthday ahead of upcoming album!

Expect his new album on 11th November!

Expect his new album on 11th November!
Monday 17th October 2022 was the birthday of Ghana’s darling boy, Kwabena Kwabena as he got served with a Champagne bath by industry players such as Bulldog, Baba Sadiq & Andy Dosty.

It was seemingly a fun-packed atmosphere as these patrons were seen treating themselves to some good music, drinks and lively conversations.

Bottles of champagnes were popped and emptied on the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker to mark his birthday.

Some individuals also took turns to narrate how the musician has impacted their lives and the impact he has had on the general music industry.

In the case of Akwaboah Jnr, he projected the musician as his mentor.

“Kwabena happens to be someone I look up to and I am actually not shy about it. I cannot rug shoulders with him. I have been his keyboardist before on several stages.

Kwabena is a good singer, and guitarist. I know how he composes his songs.

“He is a prolific writer, great vocalist. Today is Kwabena’s birthday and we are all privileged to be here. Thank you for serving Ghana,” Akwaboah eulogized.

Kwabena Kwabena also spoke about his upcoming album.

