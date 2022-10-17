Rocky Dawuni announces US-tour dates

Rocky Dawuni, a two-time GRAMMY-nominee, returns to U.S. stages this month with two appearances, hot on the heels of the release of his latest single, Neva Bow Down.

Rocky will be headlining alongside Angeliqule Kidjo, Dhaka Bhraka and Rising Appalachia on the main stage of the 50th Anniversary edition of the LEAF Festival in Asheville, NC, on Saturday, October 22nd.

Rocky will also perform at the SOKA Performing Arts Center in Aliso Viejo, CA on Saturday, October 29th, amongst other special engagements.

Tickets are available on respective websites.

“Neva Bow Down” is Rocky’s first new single since his nomination for “Best Global Music Album” for Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1 at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.

“Neva Bow Down” has been submitted for your consideration for the “Best Global Music Performance” and “Best Song for Social Change” categories for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

On “Neva Bow Down” Rocky teams up with rising Jamaican star Blvk H3ro for a global roots anthem, distilling elements of pop, dub, and reggae for a modern take on rebel music.

The collaborative spirit of the song reconnects Africa and the Afro-Descendant Diaspora, drawing on Jamaica’s powerful culture of resistance.

Together, Rocky and Blvk H3ro weave a tapestry of melodies with an unforgettable chorus, laid on top of producer Bob Riddim’sspeaker-busting production.

This protest anthem is a meditation on the current, dire state of global affairs and our collective power to change the course of history, serving as an inspiration for people to stand up for what is right and true.

The striking video for “Neva Bow Down” recently premiered on Afropop Worldwide simultaneously on terrestrial TV in Ghana. According to Rocky, “the video is a thoughtful and beautifully shot visual feast of confrontation of an awakened people and the systems that impede expression.”

