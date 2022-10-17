Black Sherif has a hand in my daughter’s death; I won’t forgive him until he comes to see me – Father of Clementina of ‘Oh Paradise’ fame

Following the release of Black Sherif’s hit single, Oh Paradise, off his debut The Villain I Never Was album, father of the main subject of the song, Clementina Konadu, isn’t enthused about the whole situation.

It had emerged that one of Black Sherif’s tracks off his ‘The Villian I Never Was’ album, titled, ‘Oh Paradise,’ was solely dedicated to Clementina.

Referring to her as an unforgettable first love, the musician in that particular track narrated how her death has had a lasting effect on him.

At Black Sherif’s album listening, he was nearly moved to tears while analyzing the track.

But Clementina’s father, who appears to have been keeping tabs on the entire development, has accused the ‘Soja’ hitmaker of feeding off the death of his daughter.

Clement Kofi Adu Bofuor in an interview with Kumasi-based video blogger, Abro, said that he believes Black Sherif is disrespecting the memory of his late daughter whiles making money from her death.

Establishing that he had never met the ‘Soja’ hitmaker in his life, Clementina’s father said Black Sherif never showed up at the funeral grounds of his daughter when she was laid in state, hence he does not believe they dated.

He has however asked Black Sherif to come clean on his supposed relationship with his daughter or he will be forced to take him on because the musician might have a hand in the death of his late daughter.

“I have never met Black Sherif and I don’t know anything about his relationship with my daughter. I only heard that he has made a song about my daughter’s death and claimed to be her boyfriend. He has to come before us and answer questions because he is using our daughter’s name to make money through his music,” Mr. Bofuor said.

