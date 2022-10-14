Odeshie! David Bah gets relentless on his quest for love in this new single

It’s the era of new sounds springing forth from the continent of Africa and David Bah is here to frontline this agenda with his new single; Odeshie.

Also known as the Eye of Highlife, he proves his mettle on this modified highlife tune that delves into the romantic side of relationships.

The lyric exudes the attempt to woo a beautiful lady that is worth dying for to the extent of being resistant to any hurdle that pops up in the process to win her love, hence the title, Odeshie.

Odeshie was a term made popular by the hit Nollywood movie, Isakaba and would be the term chanted after the villain is unharmed by shots fired at him.

Likewise, David Bah creatively encapsulates the phenomenon of going the extra mile for the sake of love in this tune as expressed over crisp vocals and indigenous highlife elements.

Stream Odeshie across all online music platforms and get interactive with David across his socials.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.