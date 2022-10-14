Nicki Minaj ends up hinting on a project with a Ghanaian act while on IG Live to complain about her Grammy snub!

Widely acknowledged as the Queen of Hip-hop, Nicki Minaj has hinted on a collaboration with a Ghanaian artiste soon.

She made this known on Thursday when she took to Instagram live to register her displeasure over her song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ being removed from the Grammys Rap category.

During her interactions with fans, Nicki, also hinted at plans to visit West African state, Ghana, for the first time.

The award-winning act announced that she may work on “something major” with a Ghanaian artiste, whose identity was kept secret.

The 10-times Grammy-nominated artiste who is yet to receive an award from the Recording Academy has protested their move of nominating her song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ which debuted at Number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August, in the pop category instead of the rap category.

“When am I coming to Ghana? I would love to come to Ghana. I actually may be doing something major, a business type of situation with an artiste from Ghana really soon,” said Nicki in a lengthy video shared with her 202 million Instagram followers.

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention,” she said.

