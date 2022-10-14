fbpx
Kobby Rockz out with street anthem for all 'Aviator' fans

Kobby Rockz out with street anthem for all 'Aviator' fans
Burgeoning Ghanaian act, Kobby Rockz serves fans with a creative piece to herald the upcoming Christmas holidays and he calls it; Aviator.

The new banger prowls the intricacies of gambling for money on the popular betting platforms to elude the dangers of poverty on this side of the planet.

With production credits going to Kay Tune, the mellow instrumentation drifts listeners into a reflective mood in a bid to compliment the highly relatable lyrics.

Stream ‘Aviator’ now!!!

