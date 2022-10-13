Wendy Shay postpones Enigma EP to the same release date as Sarkodie’s Jamz ; clears her IG to unveil cover art

Wendy Asiamah Addo, aka Wendy Shay has caused a stir by pushing her Enigma EP release to the same date as Sarkodie’s Jamz album. Quite a bold and daring move!

The original release date as revealed by the Rufftown Records signed songstress was Friday, October 21, 2022. However, Rufftown Records and Wendy Shay have decided to push the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022. Pre-save here.

Wendy Shay will release the first single off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022, to whet the appetite of all her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP.

Wendy Shay with Rufftown Records has a conviction that all their fans and music lovers across the world will be blown away when her first EP is finally released on November 11, 2022.

They urged fans to be in anticipation for the release of the official track list and exclusive pre-save links.

However, in this same regards, decorated rapper, Amerado has seemed relentless on sticking with his 25th October release date for his upcoming GINA album despite call to also postpone to a latter date.

This is due to the influx of other albums by various heavyweights in the industry including Black Sherif’s The Villain I Never Was & Shatta Wale’s upcoming Gift of God album slated for 17the October.

