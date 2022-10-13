Kponywie! Soww Ffar returns with a big bang

Among the ranks of new artists currently trailblazing the country’s music turf, Soww Farr; is an often-quiet character who has plotted a lane distinct from his compatriots

The Ghanaian music industry is sprouting into dominance with the upswing of new talents garnering the numbers and leading the conversations.

In 2019, he dropped his official solo project dubbed Womba, since then he has moved on to drop successive singles.

Meanwhile, his quest to score greater and enviable heights in music was marred by his work as an account supervisor; which was very demanding, and time-consuming.

Soww Ffar returns with a new banger titled “Kponywie.” With production credit given to Laykaybeatz and Slimdrumz, the song features award-winning sensational music and “Wrowroho” hitmaker, Agbeshie.

The Afropop singer reveals that his main goal is to preach to the world and touch souls with wise words.

Audiomack – https://audiomack.com/soww-ffar/song/kpornywie

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/kpornywie-feat-agbeshie-single/1649528039?ls=1

He believes that flawlessness and high-performance standards must be pursued, accompanied by overly critical self-evaluations and concerns.

Soww Ffar’s new EP, “Love, Stories & Lies,” is set to be released later this year. Tulenkey, AraTheJay, Kay Dizzle, and Slvmlife will appear on the 6-song afrobeats-inspired EP, which was produced by Console ChroNikz. “It took us about a week to finish it,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.