Black Sherif gets emotional performing ‘Oh Paradise’ at his private album listening

The nations biggest denying Villain, Black Sherif has held a private listening session for his debut album ‘The Villian I Never Was.” on October 12th, 2022.

During the album listening and release, Blacko got so emotional when his song ‘Oh Paradise’ played, with lyrics pricking the depths of his soul.

Although one could tell the artiste was down, he kept his composure and tried to connect with his fans.

It has been rumoured that the artiste composed the song for his lover when they were in high school, with pictures of the said lady and her posters circulating all over social media.

In a question-and-answer session detailing what pushed him to write the song, he said, “I have been wanting to make this particular song for years and it felt like the right time to make it happen.

“I think it was a great tribute to my first love and also to mark that memory. A lot happened in school at that time. We lost people. I lost friends.

“In my room, the room that I used to sleep in. So, this song was to mark that memory down because we lost a lot of people.”

Blacko’s statement comes to confirm the rumours that were flying around when he opened up to talk about his pain and the pain of losing his first love at a tender age.

The album listening put together by the artiste, brought different people from different backgrounds under one umbrella to enjoy his autobiography, which he put together in the form of songs.

