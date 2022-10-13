Berima Sean Bills opts out of the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards!

Renowned Hypeman/MC, Berima Sean Bills, has come out to express with tangible reasons, his withdrawal from this year’s Ghana DJ Awards.

In a press release, he states;

First of all, let me express my utmost gratitude for the acknowledgement received from the Ghana DJ awards following my Inclusion as a nominee for the MC / Hypeman of the year 2022.

In retrospect, I am inclined to acknowledge the fact that the Ghana DJ awards haven’t been good supporters of my brand, so I would like to be exempted from the award show.

Recalling the first time I was nominated (2020 Ghana DJ awards despite being an OG in the game), things didn’t seem legit to me, because how can you say you are nominating someone without providing info on how to vote for the person? I don’t know, It just seemed rigged.

2021 being one of my busiest years in the industry, I wasn’t nominated for anything and I really don’t see a reason why I’m being nominated this year, so I think it will be best if I am excluded from the nominees of the 2022 Ghana DJ awards.

No love lost still, Big shoutout to my Fans, Promoters and supporters keep smelling Good. #EBONNN

Signed: Berimaseanbills

