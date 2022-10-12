My album isn’t fictional, everything you listen to, I have experienced it – 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards nominee, Black Sherif

Still on a fast ascendency with his chart-topping album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has revealed more interesting facts about his album.

The man of the moment, rapper Black Sherif has disclosed that his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ is actually an autobiography.

Blacko has explained that none of the songs on his 14-track album was not based on fiction but he rather carefully pieced together events from his life on earth.

The 20-year-old rapper in an interview with Ebenezer Donkor on YFM in Kumasi reiterated that all his songs have a unique inspiration behind them and also a message to the world.

“I have seen a lot, whatever is on my album that you listen to it, I have seen it. That is why I go into detail, it is not fictional. This is my autobiography, the album. That is me from one to the last song,” he noted.

The award-winning rapper has broken a number of records with his monster hit songs. He is currently one of Ghana’s most successful musicians to have broken into the Nigerian market with his tunes.

Grammy award-winning Nigerian act, Burna Boy 2021 featured on the remix of ‘Second Sermon’.

“I am on a journey with the music I do, I am kind of marking memories, telling my stories and the journey as I keep going. Any aspect of my life, my love life, this and that, my hustle and how I motivate myself. I just put them down and share them with the world,” Black Sherif added.

Meanwhile, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ released on October 6, 2022, has debuted in UK’s top ten albums according to Spotify Charts.

Black Sherif nominated for Best African Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. pic.twitter.com/CyoffWuCQ3 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 12, 2022

Also, the “SOJA” hitmaker has become the second Ghanaian to earn a nomination at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best African Act together with Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, Tanzania’s Zuchu and South Africa’s Musa Keyss.

The MTV EMA 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome.

The ceremony will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries on November 13 and will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning November 14. This year marks the sixth time Germany has hosted the event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.