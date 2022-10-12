1 GAD – 22! Davido congratulates Stonebwoy after copping a Bentley Spur worth over GHS 2,000,000

fbpx
Photo Credit: /Google Images

‘I no fit do the work without the Pay’ – is a line in one of Stonebwoy’s many hits and he has indeed proven how he puts the pay to good use with the purchase of his latest Bentley.

Ghana’s award-winning Afro-Dancehall sensation on a regular day, does not love to flaunt his properties or wealth but when he does, he surely makes headlines, giving fans and social media users something to talk about.

The well-to-do artiste has acquired an orange interior Bentley with a customized registration plate ‘1 GAD 22’ and received congratulations from Davido via Instagram story.

Stonebwoy published a video of his new whip on his Snapchat account with a message that read ‘reward yourself’.

Members of the Bhim Nation have congratulated their superstar for his luxury vehicle, a Bentley Flying Spur that costs millions of cedis.

According to checks on the internet, a brand new Bently Spur’s starting price is $190,000 which is equivalent to Ghc2,013,122.20 over 20 billion old Ghana cedis.

As Stonebwoy loves to put it, he “coulda never be a minimalist”.

