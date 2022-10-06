Possigee announces third edition of his revolutionary Mix Class for all producers!

Widely respected as a leading voice in Ghanaian music production, ace music producer & convener of the Possigee Mix Class, Awal Alhassan aka Possigee, has announced the 3rd edition.

For posterity sake, the ace producer has engaged in this vision to relieve him of the burden of passing on something substantial to the next generation in the light of the Artiste/producer wars that recently took over social media.

In this regards, he has summoned the minds of globally renowned sound engineers and music producers to facilitate the event. These include;

Tubhani Muzik

MOG Beatz

Seshi On It

It’s happening live at the Lashibi Accapella Rd. Accra on the 11th – 13th October, 2022. Registration Fee for the full 3 days goes for a cool GHS 1,000.

Commenting on the event, Brother to Possigee & studio manager, Abdul Razak Mohammed posited, “These lectures are like a room full of musical talents. The most famous, experienced and high achieving person would at a point in time want to walk out of that room.

But before he does that, it’s only necessary & transgenerational for that person to leave a lasting legacy through the lives of the other talents. That’s how I see this entire event.

It’s Possigee holding the hands of the next generation and introducing them to the world he has served. Any ambitious and passionate producer would make the most out of this”.

Abdul Razak Mohammed, Brother to Possigee & Studio manager

Patrons will be educated on the length and breadth of global standard music production, mixing, mastering, split sheets, percentage splits, copyrights, among other salient issues.

For further enquiries and registration assistance call; +233 546 046 273.

