fbpx
Top Stories

Kofi Kinaata leaves female fan star struck in London ahead of UK Tour!

Kinaata is coming to a city near you if you are in the UK!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Kofi Kinaata leaves female fan star struck ahead of UK Tour!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghana’s undisputed songwriter, Kofi Kinaata has gotten a female fan awestruck after she encountered him in the United Kingdom ahead of a streak of upcoming concerts.

A video sighted on social media captures the moment a Ghanaian lady nearly lost consciousness after meeting her favorite musician, Kofi Kinaata.

In the video, Kofi Kinaata was spotted sitting in a car when they bumped into his die-hard fan at an event. The woman couldn’t control herself the moment she spotted the singer in the car.

@ghanamusic

A living legend in the making… which artiste would make you do same or worse #Ghanamusic #starstruck #fypシ

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

However, her friends managed to keep her stable in order for her to have a good conversation with Kofi Kinaata since they are meeting for the first time.

She also requested that the singer pays her a visit at her home in the United Kingdom whenever he comes around.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Daddy Lumba opens up on overcoming ailing health & celebrating birthday for the first time

Daddy Lumba opens up on overcoming ailing health & celebrating birthday for the first time

3 days ago
Your Body by Sparqlyn

Video: The Feeling by Kojo Wadosty feat. Kofi Kinaata

3 days ago
Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Show Me! Urban Gospel's latest sensation, Rick Wide inserts new single

Show Me! Urban Gospel’s latest sensation, Rick Wide inserts new single

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker