Kofi Kinaata leaves female fan star struck in London ahead of UK Tour!

Ghana’s undisputed songwriter, Kofi Kinaata has gotten a female fan awestruck after she encountered him in the United Kingdom ahead of a streak of upcoming concerts.

A video sighted on social media captures the moment a Ghanaian lady nearly lost consciousness after meeting her favorite musician, Kofi Kinaata.

In the video, Kofi Kinaata was spotted sitting in a car when they bumped into his die-hard fan at an event. The woman couldn’t control herself the moment she spotted the singer in the car.

However, her friends managed to keep her stable in order for her to have a good conversation with Kofi Kinaata since they are meeting for the first time.

She also requested that the singer pays her a visit at her home in the United Kingdom whenever he comes around.

Yo UK! 🇬🇧 I’ll be in a City near you! Starting from “Made In Ghana UK Festival 2022” in London on 28th October.. Check flyer for dates and other details. #TeamMooove pic.twitter.com/oIxCRq8h5s — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) October 5, 2022

