In terms of reach, Black Sherif’s album will do better than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale – Bullgod on the necessity of a record label

Renowned pundit & CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bullgod has enlightened Ghanaian musicians on the importance of signing to record labels & commented on the albums of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Black Sherif.

According to him, musicians are only able to attain the success they seek and elevate their music careers to higher heights with the resources and support they get from their record labels.

In an interview on the Daybreak Hitz segment with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Bullgod cited that the Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy is a perfect example of the success one can achieve with a record label.

He said that Burna Boy wouldn’t have been able to attain the success and fame he has in his music career without the assistance of the record label he has been signed to.

“Burna Boy will not be able to do what he is doing without a label“, he said.

Bullgod also noted that just for the reason that Black Sherif has been signed to a record label named Empire Entertainment, his newly released album “The Villain I Never Was” is likely to do better on the market than that of Shatta Wale’s “GOG Album” and Sarkodie’s “Jamz Album”.

“In terms of reach, Black Sherif will do better than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and the rest. He is signed onto a label that has a wider reach“, he added.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian entertainment pundit and personality has affirmed that Black Sherif’s just-released album, “The Villain I Never Was” will do better than the upcoming albums from two of Ghana’s biggest stars, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz morning segment, Bullgod stated that Black Sherif’s album is likely to do better on digital streaming platforms and music market than that of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

According to him, Black Sherif is signed to one of the most successful record labels, Empire Entertainment and per the numbers the music will amass with his new album, both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale cannot compete with him.

He stated that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have not been signed on any record label yet, hence it will be quite difficult to catch up with Black Sherif in terms of the numbers and streams he will garner with his album.

He said that success in music requires more than talent and it is high time musicians brace themselves and strengthen their connections if they wish to succeed in the music game in these present times.

However, he mentioned that pundits have no right to belittle the careers of musicians simply because another musician is doing better but they need to understand the concept of music and the requirements.

