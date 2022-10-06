Black Sherif owns our ears as ‘Soja’ debuts on US Billboard Afrobeat chart & album clocks over 72m streams on Audiomack

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, Black Sherif’s ‘Soja’ has debuted on Billboard Afrobeats Charts after coping over 70 million streams on his debut album; ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

The naturally talented Ghanaian rapper and entertainer, on Friday, September 22, 2022 discharged the amazing piece of music ‘Soja’ which happens to be track 4 off his first ever album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

‘Soja’ debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts in several countries across the globe within 24 hours of its release and is currently tops Ghana’s Apple Music Charts.

Interestingly, the song has again made its debut on the Billboard Afrobeats chart. ‘Soja’ has peaked at the 23rd position on the music chart sandwiched between Nigerian Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ and Asake’s ‘Ototo’.

Black Sherif made his first appearance on Billboard with his feature on UK-based Nigerian Darkoo’s song ‘Always’ on Thursday March 30, 2022. ‘Always’ peaked at No. 34 on the international music charting platform.

Also, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, following the successful release of the 14-tracked album which features the African Giant, Burna Boy on track 14, ‘Second Sermon Remix’, fans and music lovers have shown their appreciation for the rapper’s album.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release has surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.

‘Oil In My Head’, ‘The Homeless Song’, ’45’ and ‘Konongo Zongo’ has also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.

