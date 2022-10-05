Kelvyn Boy shares teaser of next jam; could it exceed Down Flat’s success?

Ghana Afrobeats very own, Kelvyn Brown, aka Kelvyn Boy has given a brief preview to his upcoming project but could it be bigger than Down Flat?

Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the young multifaceted recording and performing artiste has been the center of attraction, churning out back to back hits and also delivering classic verses on songs he features on.

The multiple award winning singer, songwriter, entertainer and performing artiste has taken to his social media pages to share a snippet of a yet to be released record and its sounds amazing.

This comes after he released the remix to his monster hit song, ‘Down Flat’ which features Nigerian superstar, Tekno and well-known American rap artiste, Stefflon Don on Friday, September 9, 2022 and has amassed impressive numbers on streaming platforms.

Taking to the bird app via his verified handle, Kelvyn Boy shared a short video of himself performing the forthcoming work. Although details (title and release date) for the project is yet to be known, fans and music consumers are already anticipating the masterpiece.

