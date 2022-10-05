fbpx
Top Stories

Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa express love for University of Ghana, Legon; give updates on their upcoming Black Star Line concert

Black Star Line concert will be a week long affair till January 6th!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 23 mins ago
Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa express love for University of Ghana, Legon; give updates on their upcoming Black Star Line concert
Photo Credit: /Google Images

American A-list rappers of Ghanaian descent, Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa have shared experiences after touring University of Ghana, Legon & given updates on their Black Star Line concert.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Showbiz 360 on Friday, 23 September 2022, Chance the Rapper said, “My favourite thing that happened today, we visited the University of Ghana.”

“I don’t know how much everybody that lives here everyday understands how powerful or how historic or how celebrated that institution is around the world,” he wondered.

“Malcom X spoke there in 1964. One of his most important speeches is from out of that space,” he noted.

“It’s produced plenty of presidents for this country [Ghana],” singer and record producer added.

When host Giovanni noted he is a proud alumnus of the school, Vic Mensa who appeared on the television show with Chance piped in with: “My father too, you know.”

“It’s a place that I want to just highlight and say thank you for welcoming us so well,” the Chicago-born musician said.

He took the liberty to highlight the upcoming January 6, Black Star Line Festival.

“I wanted to point out that the Black Star Line Festival isn’t only January 6. There is an entire week lead up of events that happen and one of the most important things is that a lot of thought-leaders – I can’t say which one yet – but a lot of thought-leaders, activists, artists, and celebrated people around the diaspora are going to be leading some important talks at the University of Ghana, at the lecture halls,” he excitedly advertised.

Chance the Rapper entreated “everybody to mark their calendars and be ready for the top of the year. Don’t party too hard at the end because it’s going to be a wild week for sure.”

“It’s free [the concert],” he emphasised and rose from his seat.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 23 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Western Gospel Awards 2022 unveil nominees!

Western Gospel Awards 2022 unveil nominees!

4 days ago
CEO of 3Media Networks (3Music TV & 3Music Awards), Baba Sadiq steps down!

CEO of 3Music Networks (3Music TV & 3Music Awards), Baba Sadiq steps down!

5 days ago
Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

5 days ago
KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker