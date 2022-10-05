Benjamin Epps licks the icing off Black Sherif’s cake with BET Best International Flow win!

Although it would have been a very beguiling icing on the cake of Black Sherif’s upcoming The Villain I Never Was album, he couldn’t win his BET Best International Flow nomination.

Rapper, Benjamin Epps, from France on October 4, won the BET Best International Flow Award, cutting short Ghana’s dream of bagging the prestigious award for the second time.

The Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, who bagged a nomination in the Best International Flow Awards category this year, was hoping for a win together with his fans.

« It Was All A Dream ! » 🇬🇦🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PBiCthE4dT — Benjamin Epps (@BenjaminEpps3) October 5, 2022

Tons of music lovers, including some of his colleagues, threw their height behind him.

Blacko is the second Ghanaian to bag a nomination after Sarkodie, who in 2019 won the International Flow category.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, which celebrates Black culture went down in Atlanta and was hosted by American rapper, Fat Joe.

Announcing Benjamin Epp’s win in an Instagram post, BET wrote: “Congratulations to Benjamin Epps on winning the 2022 BET HIP HOP AWARDS BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW! Please see attached digital assets for your talent and team.”

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is set to release his maiden album titled ‘The Villain I Never Was‘ on October 6, 2022.

It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”.

Available on all stores on 06-10-2022. pic.twitter.com/r3C2orwdTt — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) October 1, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.