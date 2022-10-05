Ajeezay features Patapaa & more on Sounds For The Feet EP

Ajeezay has released a new project titled Sounds For The Feet EP, that should keep your feet engaged throughout your listening.

.A six(6) track EP with numerous features on it, Sounds For The Feet could cement Ajeezay’s position as a well-rounded songwriter with some depth and intensity.

Among the artists who were featured on the EP is worldwide hitmaker Patapaa, King Paluta, Akambo, DDT, and Boggy Wenzday.

Sounds For The Feet EP is available on all digital music outlets for streaming and downloads.

Stream/Download – https://soundsforthefeet.fanlink.to/Ajeezay

Production credit on the Sounds For The Feet EP goes to Ssnowbeatz, DDT, Noizy People and Ivan Beatz.

