Shatta Wale states his over GHS 2,000,000 charge as reason for no show at Global Citizen!

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, has made known reasons why you might not see him perform at certain events.

The dancehall artiste said he usually charges US$200, 000 and above for shows and because some people cannot afford that, he (Shatta Wale) willingly decides not to participate in their event.

Shatta’s comments are on the back of claims that he was sidelined for the 2022 Global Citizen Concert which saw the likes of Usher, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and many others perform at the Independence Square in Accra.

Scores of individuals including Akuapem Poloo, Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others have wondered why the dancehall artiste wasn’t billed for the prestigious event which featured most A-list artistes.

Critics trolled Shatta while stating that he was sidelined by the event organizers after they sought validation from some showbiz industry bigwigs and got bad feedback about him.

But in a Facebook post, the Shatta Movement boss has shot down the above claims.

“Don’t use the word sidelined when my price is $200k. I am not a linesman. GOG go pepper them.”

Meanwhile, the dancehall artiste is set to release his much-anticipated album titled GOG in a couple of weeks.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.