fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale states his over GHS 2,000,000 charge as reason for no show at Global Citizen!

GoG drops this October! Ready?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Shatta Wale states his over GHS 2,000,000 charge as reason for no show at Global Citizen!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, has made known reasons why you might not see him perform at certain events.

The dancehall artiste said he usually charges US$200, 000 and above for shows and because some people cannot afford that, he (Shatta Wale) willingly decides not to participate in their event.

Shatta’s comments are on the back of claims that he was sidelined for the 2022 Global Citizen Concert which saw the likes of Usher, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and many others perform at the Independence Square in Accra.

Scores of individuals including Akuapem Poloo, Afia Schwarzenegger, and many others have wondered why the dancehall artiste wasn’t billed for the prestigious event which featured most A-list artistes.

Critics trolled Shatta while stating that he was sidelined by the event organizers after they sought validation from some showbiz industry bigwigs and got bad feedback about him.

But in a Facebook post, the Shatta Movement boss has shot down the above claims.

“Don’t use the word sidelined when my price is $200k. I am not a linesman. GOG go pepper them.”

Meanwhile, the dancehall artiste is set to release his much-anticipated album titled GOG in a couple of weeks.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

4 days ago
KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

4 days ago
Coèlle•LDD to hold Class of 40:Bootcamp in October

Coèlle•LDN to hold Class of 40:Bootcamp in October

5 days ago
Our fundamentals are weak; lessons from Global Citizen Festival

Our fundamentals are weak; lessons from Global Citizen Festival

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker