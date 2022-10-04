Shatta Wale has a warning for Akufo Addo; speaks on behalf of the youth & Ghanaian musicians!

Eclectic, controversial and self-made award-winning crooner, Shatta Wale has thrown in a word of caution to the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo on behalf of the youth.

In a self-recorded video where Shatta Wale poured down his frustrations about how he has been snubbed by Ghanaian promoters and his name being dragged numerous times said most decisions taken by the leaders are not helping the youth.

Shatta Wale stated that most of the bad decisions executed by the government are mostly made by some stupid people around the government and such decisions go a very long way to affect the youth in the country.

He stated that most of the ministers appointed by the president are not executing their tasks and duties effectively and that it’s giving the president a bad name.

He added that the president’s decision to build a National Cathedral in the country is a move for him to gain access to the kingdom of God and this he finds very absurd but he believes the decision was made by certain people around him.

Shatta also lamented that things are really not going well with the country and the citizens but it is as a result of the decision taken by certain people who aim at giving him a bad legacy when he is no longer in power.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.