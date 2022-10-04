fbpx
Top Stories

GhanaMusic.com’s Emmanuel Adom Ghansah ranked among Avance Media 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

He was honored at the annual Ghana Bloggers Summit held in Accra on September 24.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
GhanaMusic.com's Emmanuel Adom Ghansah ranked among Avance Media 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers
Photo Credit: Avance Media

Fast-rising Gospel act, music publicist, brands & communications expert, Emmanuel Adom Ghansah, widely known in showbiz as ADOMcwesi has been shortlisted as part of Avance Media 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers.

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced the ranking at the annual Ghana Bloggers Summit held in Accra on 24th September 2022.

This year’s ranking which marks its 4th edition has been used to celebrate the contributions of bloggers who have created various online news portals to inform, educate and entertain their readers. 

ADOMcwesi was ranked at #24 among the top 50 list for services rendered on the renowned Ghanamusic.com where he works as the blogs main writer & editor.

He is open to work with artistes as a publicist & songwriter in developing competitive EPKs, news stories & creative lyric tailor made to suit the clients artistic impressions.

On the other hand, he doubles as a firebrand worship leader & recording artiste with 2 singles released in 2022 dubbed, Good Regardless and This Is Gospel, with a third on its way.

Kindly SUBSCRIBE to his YouTube channel and stream the singles across all digital stores here.

Other bloggers who made the top 5 include Rashad Kojo Emmanuel of ghpage.com, Ameyaw Debrah of ameyawdebrah.com, Papaga Seckloawu Bless & Frank Bonor Mawutor of vimbuzz.com and Kofi Cephas of ghgossip.com.

Speaking about the ranking, Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah stated that, the ranking helps bloggers to grow very competitive blogs and ensure their platforms are used to disseminate very credible news items to readers across the world. 

The list which was announced at this year’s Ghana Bloggers Summit was supported by MTN Ghana, GhanaWeb & Verna Natural Mineral Water.

Below is the full ranking of Avance Media’s 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers 

  1. Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelix.net 
  2. Rashad Emmanuel || ghpage.com 
  3. Ameyaw Debrah || ameyawdebrah.com 
  4. Papaga Seckloawu Bless & Frank Bonor Mawutor || vimbuzz.com 
  5. Kofi Cephas || ghgossip.com 
  6. David Mawuli || ghanafuo.com 
  7. Chris Handler || ghbase.com 
  8. Isaac Brown-Yawson || alreadyviral.com 
  9. Samuel Amadotor || dklassgh.net 
  10. Dennis Dwomoh || thedistin.com 
  11. Stephen Zoure || mynewsgh.com 
  12. Dan Kwasi Prince || dailyviewgh.com 
  13. Augustus Koranteng Kyei || kobbykyeinews.com 
  14. Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye || kickgh.com 
  15. Clement Asamoah Yeboah || gossips24.com 
  16. Shepherd Yaw Morttey || mfidie.com 
  17. Alfred Torgah Elikplim || news.cbgist.com
  18. Agboni Nicholas Kelvin || coverghana.com.gh 
  19. Eugene Nyavor || ghlinks.com.gh 
  20. Eugene Osafo Nkansah || nkonkonsa.com 
  21. Sellas Manna || worshippersgh.com 
  22. Ohemaa Candace || ghsplash.com 
  23. Cobby Collins || bestshowbiz.com 
  24. Emmanuel Adom Ghansah || ghanamusic.com 
  25. Isaac Annor || nsemwokrom.com 
  26. Esther Xorlali Kugbey || xorlali.com 
  27. Barimah Amoaning Samuel || entamoty.net 
  28. Samuel Kumah || sammykaymedia.com 
  29. Bra Banie || christianvibesgh.com 
  30. Nana Addo Tamakloe || fashionghana.com 
  31. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe || ghanandwom.net
  32. Charles Wundengba || wundef.com 
  33. Shadrach Junie Annang || eventlabgh.com 
  34. Seth Delali Dey || tmghlive.com 
  35. Gideon Kwame Baiden || eonlinegh.com
  36. Ebenezer Donkoh || nydjlive.com 
  37. Georgina Dotsey || gospelhypers.com 
  38. Elorm Beenie || beeniewords.com 
  39. Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie || ghkasa.com 
  40. Stephen Tetteh Charwa || gharticles.com 
  41. Edward Asare || edwardasare.com 
  42. Ellis Ferdinand || educationghana.org 
  43. Anamoo Christopher Emmanuel || ichrisgh.com 
  44. Monte Darteh Kwadwo Collins || monteozlive.com 
  45. Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku || newshuntermag.com 
  46. Robert Kumi Adu-Gyamfi || successafrica.info 
  47. Mustapha Inusah || attractivemustapha.com 
  48. Emmanuel Donkor || donkorsblog.com 
  49. Edward Blagogee || blagogeegh.com 
  50. Bismarck Botchwey || sintimmedia.com 

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

4 days ago
KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

4 days ago
Coèlle•LDD to hold Class of 40:Bootcamp in October

Coèlle•LDN to hold Class of 40:Bootcamp in October

5 days ago
Not sales, not streams, not many fans, but purely opinion of Recording Academy members - Harvey Mason Jnr, Grammy CEO on how to win

Not sales, not streams, not many fans, but purely opinion of Recording Academy members – Harvey Mason Jnr, Grammy CEO on how to win

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker