GhanaMusic.com’s Emmanuel Adom Ghansah ranked among Avance Media 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

Fast-rising Gospel act, music publicist, brands & communications expert, Emmanuel Adom Ghansah, widely known in showbiz as ADOMcwesi has been shortlisted as part of Avance Media 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers.

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced the ranking at the annual Ghana Bloggers Summit held in Accra on 24th September 2022.

This year’s ranking which marks its 4th edition has been used to celebrate the contributions of bloggers who have created various online news portals to inform, educate and entertain their readers.

ADOMcwesi was ranked at #24 among the top 50 list for services rendered on the renowned Ghanamusic.com where he works as the blogs main writer & editor.

He is open to work with artistes as a publicist & songwriter in developing competitive EPKs, news stories & creative lyric tailor made to suit the clients artistic impressions.

On the other hand, he doubles as a firebrand worship leader & recording artiste with 2 singles released in 2022 dubbed, Good Regardless and This Is Gospel, with a third on its way.

Kindly SUBSCRIBE to his YouTube channel and stream the singles across all digital stores here.

Other bloggers who made the top 5 include Rashad Kojo Emmanuel of ghpage.com, Ameyaw Debrah of ameyawdebrah.com, Papaga Seckloawu Bless & Frank Bonor Mawutor of vimbuzz.com and Kofi Cephas of ghgossip.com.

Speaking about the ranking, Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah stated that, the ranking helps bloggers to grow very competitive blogs and ensure their platforms are used to disseminate very credible news items to readers across the world.

The list which was announced at this year’s Ghana Bloggers Summit was supported by MTN Ghana, GhanaWeb & Verna Natural Mineral Water.

Below is the full ranking of Avance Media’s 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

Felix Adomako Mensah || zionfelix.net Rashad Emmanuel || ghpage.com Ameyaw Debrah || ameyawdebrah.com Papaga Seckloawu Bless & Frank Bonor Mawutor || vimbuzz.com Kofi Cephas || ghgossip.com David Mawuli || ghanafuo.com Chris Handler || ghbase.com Isaac Brown-Yawson || alreadyviral.com Samuel Amadotor || dklassgh.net Dennis Dwomoh || thedistin.com Stephen Zoure || mynewsgh.com Dan Kwasi Prince || dailyviewgh.com Augustus Koranteng Kyei || kobbykyeinews.com Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye || kickgh.com Clement Asamoah Yeboah || gossips24.com Shepherd Yaw Morttey || mfidie.com Alfred Torgah Elikplim || news.cbgist.com Agboni Nicholas Kelvin || coverghana.com.gh Eugene Nyavor || ghlinks.com.gh Eugene Osafo Nkansah || nkonkonsa.com Sellas Manna || worshippersgh.com Ohemaa Candace || ghsplash.com Cobby Collins || bestshowbiz.com Emmanuel Adom Ghansah || ghanamusic.com Isaac Annor || nsemwokrom.com Esther Xorlali Kugbey || xorlali.com Barimah Amoaning Samuel || entamoty.net Samuel Kumah || sammykaymedia.com Bra Banie || christianvibesgh.com Nana Addo Tamakloe || fashionghana.com Prince Fiifi Cudjoe || ghanandwom.net Charles Wundengba || wundef.com Shadrach Junie Annang || eventlabgh.com Seth Delali Dey || tmghlive.com Gideon Kwame Baiden || eonlinegh.com Ebenezer Donkoh || nydjlive.com Georgina Dotsey || gospelhypers.com Elorm Beenie || beeniewords.com Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie || ghkasa.com Stephen Tetteh Charwa || gharticles.com Edward Asare || edwardasare.com Ellis Ferdinand || educationghana.org Anamoo Christopher Emmanuel || ichrisgh.com Monte Darteh Kwadwo Collins || monteozlive.com Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku || newshuntermag.com Robert Kumi Adu-Gyamfi || successafrica.info Mustapha Inusah || attractivemustapha.com Emmanuel Donkor || donkorsblog.com Edward Blagogee || blagogeegh.com Bismarck Botchwey || sintimmedia.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic