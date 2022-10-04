Amerado’s debut GINA album arrives on 25th October 2022!

Top ranking Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known professionally as Amerado has slated 25th October 2022 as the day of release for his debut studio album.

Since breaking through to the music industry, the brilliant rapper and head of “Yeete Nsem” has been the center of attention, releasing back-to-back singles including “Abotr3” with Black Sherif, a 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards candidate, Back To Sender, Metua and Grace with Lasimd which happens to be on the album.

The multidimensional recording artist, songwriter, and performer announced the completion and release date of his debut studio album, titled “G.I.N.A,” on his official social media pages.

See post:

The abbreviation “G.I.N.A.” stands for “God Is Never Asleep.” According to information he provided on his verified social media pages, the album will start to be sold and streamed from Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.