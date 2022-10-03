RichLegacy readies “Dorime”, calls for support

US-based Ghanaian hiplife music maker and composer, RichLegacy is geared to release another single dubbed “Dorime”.

The singer who has registered his name in the global music terrain with some great releases has promised his audience another masterpiece to satisfy their musical charm.

Speaking to RichLegacy, the song, themed “Dorime” is performed on a Hiplife/Afrobeat type of sound and comes with listener-friendly lyrics which is relatable to everyday life experiences.

“This is a song I invested my all to make it perfect. I made sure everything was perfect just to satisfy my audience and make sure it reaches the state of art standard. The lyrics are relatable and speak more of life experiences” he said.

In his quest, RichLegacy has called on Ghanaians, both home and diaspora to support his music career, and promised to serve them with good music as always.

“I plead my people back home and those in the diaspora to support my musical projects. They are my motivation and they inspire me to do more of what I love doing” he added.

RichLegacy, born Richard Adjin is a Ghanaian but America-based singer, songwriter, and composer.

The musician is readying “Dorime”, a song that is much anticipated.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1X9uh13N8MG3Da4V5V2pJv?si=K7L38xlPSMuYG3sut-ITuw

https://audiomack.com/rich-legacy-4/song/richlegacy-dorime

https://on.soundcloud.com/aLcUEPZiLE61RkRu6

Follow RichLegacy on his official social media accounts:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/RichLegac/

Twitter –https://twitter.com/richlegacy11?s=21&t=sGapGT-p65REdMFfPbWHdQ

Instagram –https://instagram.com/rich_legacy3?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.