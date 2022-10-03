Efe Grace, Akwaboah, Kwabena Kwabena, others thrill patrons at EMY Africa Awards; Kofi Kinaata crowned Music Man of the Year

The 2022 edition of the EMY Africa Awards have been held and some prominent personalities were honored during the event. including Kofi Kinaata.

The event was held on October 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra. Several musicians performed during the event and notable among them are Efe Grace, Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Kwabena Kwabena, and South African music star, Zahara.

Check the full list of winners below;

Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe

Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed

Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati

Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey

Another One! Thanks 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 be to God, Organizers, #TeamMooove fans and anyone who made it possible. EMY Africa Awards 2022 – Music Man of the Year! #EMYAfrica22 pic.twitter.com/3Axrl6ukqv — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) October 2, 2022

Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)

Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey

Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson

Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari

Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown

Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey

Actor of The Year – Adjetey Annan

Yesterday at the @EMYAfrica 2022 awards nights. Amazing event! pic.twitter.com/qc9ePO7MlV — Boss J (@jesse_agyepong) October 2, 2022

Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club

Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata

Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch

Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah

Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo

Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman

Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana

Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo

Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.