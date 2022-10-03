Efe Grace, Akwaboah, Kwabena Kwabena, others thrill patrons at EMY Africa Awards; Kofi Kinaata crowned Music Man of the Year
The event was held on October 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra
The 2022 edition of the EMY Africa Awards have been held and some prominent personalities were honored during the event. including Kofi Kinaata.
The event was held on October 1 at the Grand Arena in Accra. Several musicians performed during the event and notable among them are Efe Grace, Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Kwabena Kwabena, and South African music star, Zahara.
Check the full list of winners below;
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of The Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.