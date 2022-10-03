Daddy Lumba opens up on overcoming ailing health & celebrating birthday for the first time

Living legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, aka Daddy Lumba has thanked God for saving his life and allowing him to spend his 58th birthday in good health.

Daddy Lumba (DL) described how a medical condition came dangerously close to taking his life in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

Thank you, I must say that I am not growing old (laughs). I am grateful to God for adding a new year to my age. At least He gave it to me at the time when I faced challenges, the sickness that came my way and all the other situations. I am grateful for the good health that affords me to speak to my fans,” he said.

Additionally, the well-known performer issued a special message to his followers all around the world, especially his fan clubs, which are best known for disseminating Lumba’s classic songs on social media.

Daddy Lumba says he would always be grateful to them for their unwavering devotion because he “may not be here without their support.”

“My biggest gratitude goes to my fans worldwide, especially my fan clubs all over the globe. I can’t mention their names but I will start with the Die-Hard Fans of Lumba and the Fantasy Club of Daddy Lumba, House of DL and many more. God bless you all for holding me down, I might not be here without your support,”

On September 29, Daddy Lumba celebrated his 58th birthday and many people all around the world took upon themselves to wish him.

