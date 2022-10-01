fbpx
Tillie Gya proves versatility on latest EP dubbed; Afro – Dancehall

The inspiration for this EP is to shed light on Afro Diaspora music,

Tillie Gya proves versatility on latest EP dubbed; Afro – Dancehall
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian recording Artist/Producer, Kwame Amankwa Prah, known in showbiz as Tillie Gya has served fans with his latest EP dubbed; Afro – Dancehall.

From September 23rd to September 27th, 2022, it was available only on Boomplay but is now available on all digital stores.

This 6-track EP exemplifies the artist's versatility. The inspiration for this EP is to shed light on Afro Diaspora music, but it has been influenced by the diversity of African genres, including Reggae dancehall, Hip Hop, Pop, Jazz, and RnB. This EP is made up of all good and sweet rhythms.

The songs on the EP are not only entertaining, but they will also take the listener on a journey through Tillie Gya’s versatility.

The track listing is provided below for your convenience. Take a look right now.

  1. Piipo
  2. Shuperu
  3. Lean on me
  4. Helping Hand
  5. Odo
  6. Riddim Cyan Done

Featuring Nana Ama on Piipo and Odo, a seasoned female vocalist who is also an artiste.

This EP will undoubtedly find its way onto the personal playlists of many music fans across the continent.

