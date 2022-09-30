fbpx
Richard Higher Pongo unleashes a 'Song In My Spirit'!

Richard Higher Pongo unleashes a 'Song In My Spirit'!
Budding Gospel crooner, Richard Higher Pongo has inserted his latest inspirational tune dubbed, Song in my Spirit.

It’s an uplifting piece set to draw you closer in your walk with God. Recorded live, the entire sonic experience is decorated with pure artistry, skill and anointing.

Get spiralled into heights of intense worship and depths of undistracted communion with the Holy Spirit as you listen. Stream on!

